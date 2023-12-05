Beyoncé checked all of Doechii's dream collaboration boxes, so who's next on her list?

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

By Jamia Pugh

There's no one on Doechii's list of next potential music collaborators.

She told ABC Audio that because she already landed a dream music partnership of working with Beyoncé, her next goal might have to be a bit outlandish.

"I guess I'd have to, like, perform in heaven at this point after Beyoncé because I don't know what's after that," she said.

Doechii, who rose to fame thanks to her 2020 breakthrough hit "Yucky Blucky Fruitcake," opened up for Bey at one of the Renaissance World Tour shows in September, performing the viral track "What It Is (Block Boy)."

The Tampa, Florida, native gushed to People about the special opportunity, calling it a "surreal" experience.

"It's an honor, a huge honor, a big moment that I'll never forget, ever," she said.

Outside of being recognized and supported by one of today's most popular musical artists, Doechii's 2023 also included her first Billboard #1, and a nationwide run on her first arena tour with Doja Cat and Ice Spice.

She's got her eyes set on her own headlining tour — it's pretty much the only thing that tops a successful and Queen Bey-filled year.

"I think after doing Beyoncé and seeing how much she supported me, I want to move on and do my own thing," she said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!