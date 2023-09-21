Beyoncé, Coco Jones, Burna Boy, Ice Spice named among ﻿'The Hollywood Reporter﻿'s Platinum Players

The Hollywood Reporter unveiled its list of 25 Platinum Players — music artists on top of the charts and at the top of the game — and it includes a host of popular hip-hop and R&B artists.

The list isn't numbered, but Beyoncé is named first. She's recognized for her 32 Grammy wins and her record-breaking Renaissance World Tour, which, according to Touring Data found by THR, sold $461.2 million in ticket sales so far.

Burna Boy's highlighted for his groundbreaking year and continued effort to bring Afrobeats to the forefront. The "Last Last" singer is recognized for becoming the first Nigerian to headline a U.S. stadium, performing at New York's Citi Field in July, and for releasing his smash seventh studio album, I Told Them ...

Coco Jones' journey from Disney Channel to chart-topper earned her a spot on the list. From her number one hit "ICU" to wins at the BET and NAACP Image Awards, Jones had a breakthrough music year.

Another newcomer, Ice Spice, earned a Platinum Player title for her chart-topping singles and her collaborations with rap great Nicki Minaj, another rapper named as a Platinum Player.

Also on the list: Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Metro Boomin, SZA and Tems.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.