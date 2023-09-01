Beyoncé, Drake and SZA among nominees in newly announced MTV VMA categories

Beyoncé, Drake and SZA are among the nominees in several newly announced categories for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.



Beyoncé scored nods in the Show of the Summer, Album of the Year and Song of the Summer categories. Drake is also competing for Show of the Summer and Album of the Year, while SZA is nominated for Song of the Summer and Album of the Year.



Doechii, Metro Boomin, Gunna, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice are also among the nominees in the new categories.



Voting for Show of the Summer launches on MTV's Instagram Story September 3, with Song of the Summer voting beginning September 7 and Album of the Year voting starting September 11.



The 2023 MTV VMAs ceremony takes place September 12.

