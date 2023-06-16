Beyoncé helps expecting parents reveal their baby's gender during Cologne tour stop

A couple's wish for Beyoncé to reveal the gender of their baby came true Thursday, June 15, during the Renaissance tour's stop in Cologne, Germany. While performing at the RheinEnergieStadion, the singer noticed a sign in which the expecting parents asked her to do their gender reveal.

"I wanna do this right, because since the beginning of the show, I’ve seen this sign that says 'Do my gender reveal,'" Beyoncé said, per videos that have been shared on social media. "I just want to do it right! Do I have to open the envelope?"

She then took the envelope, opened it up and announced "Girls," in a way that's reminiscent of her 2011 hit "Run the World (Girls)," prompting cheers from the crowd.

"Congratulations!" Bey said to the parents-to-be. "Congratulations, beautiful!"

Beyoncé's been making her way through Europe, bringing her Renaissance album straight to her fans. Recent shows have featured her daughter Blue Ivy as one of her many onstage dancers. In the Cologne performance, fans saluted the 11-year-old by waving blue balloons in the air.

“Thank you guys for the blue balloons!” Bey said.

The Renaissance World Tour runs through September 27.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.