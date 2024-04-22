Beyoncé joins fans with her own Cécred wash day ritual

Beyoncé wanted in on the social media videos displaying the use of her Cécred hair care products on wash day, so she joined the trend.

Taking to social media Monday, she shared a video of the process of her wash day, which consists of washing, blow drying, straightening, curling, and finally styling her natural and blond tresses.

"It has been such a special experience seeing all of your #cecredwashday rituals all over my timeline… I just had to join in with something I had in the archives," Bey wrote, adding the treatment of her own colored hair was vital in the development of her Cécred products.

Bey's video was met with tons of comments, many from fans who were elated to see her real hair. "The Queen showed us scalp and I am SO here for it," one user wrote.

"Auntie said not a track, lace front or closure in sight! Stop playing with her," another fan added, while a third person wrote, "She REALLY SAID 'now look around everybody on MUTE!"

