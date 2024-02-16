Beyoncé and Michelle Williams attend premiere of Kelly Rowland's new movie, 'Mea Culpa'

The New York City premiere of Tyler Perry's new movie, Mea Culpa, took place February 15, and the members of Destiny's Child were in attendance. Kelly Rowland showed up as star and executive producer of the film, while Beyoncé and Michelle Williams appeared for moral support.

Dressed in a black-and-white Balmain ensemble with a matching coat and sunglasses, Bey attended the event alongside husband Jay-Z and mother Tina Knowles. She later shouted out her bestie in a post shared to Instagram.

"Dats my best friend! Dats my best friend!!!!!" Beyoncé wrote, alongside photos of her outfit and from the event. "So proud of you Kelly."

Michelle expressed her excitement about Kelly's leading role in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"I remember when she was filming this ... I just remember her being so excited, her talking about all the different shots and how beautiful it is. I also remember talking about how great it was to collaborate with Tyler Perry," she said. "I'm very excited for the leading lady."

Michelle continued, "She has been talking about how acting just gives her life, so to see it being shown to the world [is] something that she's been talking about for a long time. It's awesome. I'm excited."

Mea Culpa, about a criminal defense attorney (Kelly) who takes on an artist's murder case and is faced with choosing between responsibility, family and her dangerous desires, premieres February 23 on Netflix.

