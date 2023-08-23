Beyoncé requests this "birthday wish" of fans attending Renaissance tour shows during Virgo season

As Beyoncé's nears the end of her Renaissance World Tour, the singer put in a special request to fans attending shows taking place during Virgo season: She'd like concertgoers to dress in their "most fabulous silver fashions."

"Virgo season is upon us," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 - 9.22!"

Bey added that they'll "surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other's joy."

"Virgo season together in the house of chrome. See you there!" she said.

The request comes few weeks before the Grammy winner will celebrate her 42nd birthday on September 4 and months after she kicked off the World Tour in Europe.

Beyoncé's Instagram quickly turned into a photo book of her tour outfits after the star began sharing each night's dazzling looks to her official page.

