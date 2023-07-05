Beyoncé reschedules two Renaissance tour dates, cancels Pittsburgh show

Bad news for some of the BeyHive.

The upcoming Pittsburgh stop on Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour has been canceled, and the Seattle and Kansas City shows have been rescheduled.

"Due to production logistics and scheduling issues, unfortunately the August 3rd Pittsburgh stop of the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR will not be taking place," the Acrisure Stadium wrote on their official Twitter account. "Refunds will automatically be issued at point of purchase. If you have any questions or issues regarding your ticket order, please contact your point of purchase."

Slated for August 3, the Pittsburgh stop would have been the 10th show of the tour's North American leg.

Seattle's September 13 show has been postponed one day to September 14, and Kansas City's September 18 show is now on October 1.

For full statements on the rescheduled shows, visit the Lumen Field and GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Twitter accounts.

