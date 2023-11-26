Beyoncé rocks platinum blonde hair at 'Renaissance' movie premiere

Beyoncé debuted a new look at the premiere for Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé in Los Angeles on Saturday.



The singer sported platinum blonde hair and a silver Versace dress for the occasion.



Designer Donatella Versace posted photos of the look on Instagram, writing, "@beyonce, you are a vision in Versace. You are unique. One of one, the number one, the only one!!! I can't wait to see the Renaissance tour movie."



The premiere, held at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater, was attended by Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles and former Destiny's Child members Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, LaToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson, as well as Lizzo, Tyler Perry, Kris Jenner, Ava DuVernay, Natalia and Vanessa Bryant, and Chloe and Halle Bailey.



Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé hits theaters December 1.

