Beyoncé spends 100k on extra hour of metro service amid Renaissance storm delays

Beyoncé appears to really love her fans.

So much so, the Grammy-winning singer paid $100,000 to D.C. Metro to extend train service in the area after severe weather postponed the start of her Renaissance show on Sunday, August 6.

The move kept more than 95 stations open for customers to exit an hour after its normal end time.

"Hold Up #Beyhive," Metro Forward, an official Metrorail social media account, tweeted. "Metro & Renaissance Tour will extend the last train by an extra hour to weather the storm. The last Silver Line train toward Ashburn tonight will now depart Morgan Boulevard at 1:04 a.m."

According to ABC 7, concertgoers waited close to two hours for a shelter-in-place to end at the FedEx Field before her performance could begin. The stadium requested that fans outside of the gate stay in their cars, and those already in their seats were "asked to shelter in place under covered concourse areas and ramps until further notice."

The rain continued throughout the show but didn't stop Beyoncé from delivering the three-hour performance promised to the thousands of fans in the audience.

"I really thought Beyoncé was gonna cut the show short last night," one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote. "But my good sis slapped on that wet & wavy wig, paid for the trains to stay open late and got to WORK. A performer!"

