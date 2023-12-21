Beyoncé unveils holiday Renaissance concert film merchandise

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

By Jamia Pugh

Right after Beyoncé reminded fans that the "Renaissance is not over," she dropped new holiday merchandise inspired by her Renaissance concert film.

Special edition items now available on Bey's website include green "Opulence" long sleeve t-shirts, a hoodie and a folding fan, a black short sleeve t-shirt featuring Reneigh the famous silver Renaissance horse in a red Santa hat, a tote bag and a baseball cap, as well as items with phrases made popular by the singer during her world tour.

While selling out arenas across the globe during her record-breaking Renaissance tour, Beyoncé teamed up with Amazon Music for four different drops of an exclusive online collection of clothes and accessories. Many of the items, like a "Cozy" bath rug and t-shirts named after album songs, are either sold out or offered at a lower sale price.

The holiday collection also follows the October release of her Ivy Park Noir all-Black Adidas line as well as her new fragrance called CÉ NOIR.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!