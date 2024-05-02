Beyoncé's name will now be an entry in French dictionary

Beyoncé's wish to "leave something [for fans] to remember, so they won't forget" has already been underway with her music, charitable acts and more. But now, with an entry in a French dictionary, she will be surely remembered in French culture.

That's right, Bey's name will be added to the French encyclopedic dictionary Petit Larousse Illustré, according to The Times, as will 39 other entries, including LeBron James, Cate Blanchett and Christopher Nolan. In terms of parts of speech, Beyoncé is listed as a noun, specifically a proper one. Alongside her name is the definition "American singer of R&B and pop."

All the 2024 entries were added for their "concerns, developments or strong movements this year," Carine Girac-Marinier, head of dictionaries and encyclopedias at Larousse, said while speaking to Le Point, a French outlet.

This marks the latest accomplishment for Bey, whose Cowboy Carter album made her the first Black woman to top the Top Country Albums chart, among other things.

