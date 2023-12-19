Beyoncé's website crashes after BeyHive anticipates 'Renaissance' announcement

ABC/ Ida Mae Astute

By Jamia Pugh

"OK, OK. Y'all didn't have to break my website," Beyoncé says in a new video on social media.

In the clip shared Tuesday morning, the singer addressed the BeyHive, which swarmed to her official website Monday night and crashed it.

Thanks to only a snippet of a trailer, in which Bey listed a slew of countries, fans thought she would be dropping more Renaissance-related content, or even plotting more tour dates. With the full video release, they found out she was simply announcing the theater expansion of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.

The film, which debuted at #1 in U.S. box offices, will be available for viewing throughout Brazil, Spain, Italy, Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Indonesia, Hungary, Andorra, Romania, Bulgaria, Mongolia and Taiwan.

"I thought I was gonna have to go to Japan. I was about to sell my car or something," one user commented of the rollout.

"[I] was about to fly out to Taiwan," another wrote.

Another said, "Baby I thought the tour was getting extended. Whew, my blood pressure girl…"

Tickets to Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé can be found at Beyoncefilm.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

