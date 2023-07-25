BIA to release "Really Her" EP this Friday

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

By Jamia Pugh

BIA is gearing up for the release of her new EP Really Her, expected to drop this Friday, July 28.

It'll make the third EP for the rapper who rose to fame after appearing on Oxygen's Sisterhood of Hip Hop and following the success of her 2021 hit "Whole Lotta Money."

The project will include "Millions," the single BIA has been teasing on social media that features sounds from reality star NeNe Leakes.

She announced the upcoming project by sharing the album artwork on Instagram.

"New era loading," she captioned the post.

