Big Boi supports André 3000 at tour supporting instrumental woodwinds album, 'New Blue Sun'

The members of Outkast united last weekend, hanging out Saturday in Atlanta, where André 3000 made a stop as part of the tour supporting his instrumental woodwinds album, New Blue Sun. He and Big Boi hung out backstage at the Center Stage and posed for photos later shared on the latter's Instagram page.

"Antwan & Andre. Flutie Hoooooo," Big Boi, born Antwan Patton, captioned the post.

Their reunion at the Atlanta venue marks the first time they've performed since they hit the stage at 2016's ONE Musicfest at Lakewood Amphitheatre in Atlanta.

André released New Blue Sun in November, but his last project with Outkast, Idlewild, dropped in 2016. Speaking to CBS Mornings in December, Three Stacks discussed whether fans can expect the hip-hop duo to reunite in the future.

"No, but I think because he knows who I am and knows what gets me going, knows what inspires me, knows when I’m excited about something. So I think in that sense, he’s never pushed that issue," he said.

"But I’m sure, like, I want another Outkast album. Yeah, like in my mind – but see, that’s the thing. That’s the human side. I want an Outkast album a long time ago," added André.

