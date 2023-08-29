Big Sean earns his first Emmy Award

Big Sean can now add Emmy winner to his resume.

The "Blessings" rapper earned his first Emmy for his role in Different by Design, the 2022-23 brand campaign commercial for the Detroit Pistons, for whom he currently serves as the creative director of innovation.

Sean was presented the golden trophy during a surprise ceremony at his fifth annual Detroit's On Now Weekend, a free event that aims to bring city leaders and the community together for fun activities.

"Thanks Sean for being apart [sic] of our award winning 2022 Brand Campaign Spot," the Detroit Pistons tweeted, sharing video of the special moment.

The Detroit Free Press reports Big Sean started D.O.N Weekend in 2018 "as a celebration of Detroit families, entrepreneurs and long-standing institutions, who are the backbone of the city," according to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan, of which Sean is a former member. "Through neighborhood activations, entrepreneurial accelerators and fun engaging events, the DON Weekend highlights what makes Detroit and its people the greatest in the world while empowering residents to achieve economic mobility."

Sean shared footage of the weekend to Instagram, saying in video posted on his Story that "D.O.N weekend is an extension of me."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.