Big Sean responds to leaked album

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Big Sean's album was leaked following the release of his On the Radar freestyle, in which he seemingly threw shots at Ye. The leaker shared the project after allegedly receiving instruction from Ye.

“Since he wanna disrespect Ye so much, here’s the album, f*** him and his whole team,” the leaker wrote, before revealing, “Ye told me to leak it.”

The album, reportedly called Feelings & Random Thots, is said to have 15 songs and appearances from NasThe-Dream, his girlfriend Jhené Aiko, Brent Faiyaz and Charlie Wilson. An alternate title for the project is Better Me Than You, the leaker shared.

Though many who heard the album say it sounds incomplete, Sean acknowledged the leak with his sense of humor. "Might as well start droppin, before they leak it all, got damn. BIG SEAN x THE ALCHEMIST soon," he posted alongside a clip of his previously teased collaboration with The Alchemist.

Sean's On the Radar freestyle includes the lyrics, "N***** looking for engagement like they got their knee bent/ I got better things to do than to find someone to beef with."

He also rapped, "Man, this industry is terrible, I can’t even vouch/ I’ve seen grown men get matching tattoos for the clout."

Fans believe both may be targeting Ye.

