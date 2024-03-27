Big Sean takes the 'Tiny Desk' stage

Big Sean's Tiny Desk performance is now live for his fans to see.

Released days after he teased it on Instagram, his episode sees him perform songs from his discography with the help of some "talented musicians and vocalists." He kicks off the show with his song "Memories" and later performs classics including "Blessings," "All Me," "Bounce Back" and "IDFWU." He also teased a new record, "On Up," dedicated to his son, and shared some of the highlights of being a father.

Sean's Tiny Desk concert comes on the heels of his new single, "Precision," his first solo release in two years. An accompanying music video is available on YouTube, as is the Tiny Desk performance.

