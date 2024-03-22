Big Sean teases 'Tiny Desk' appearance

Seems like Big Sean has made his way to NPR's Tiny Desk. As part of the announcement of his new single "Precision," the rapper took to Instagram to share a series of photos and videos. Among them was a picture in which he and members of the live band posed on the Tiny Desk set.

There's no confirmation on whether Big Sean actually appeared on Tiny Desk or, if he did, when it will air.

"Precision," which marks Sean's first solo song in two years, samples Willie Hutch's "Theme of The Mack" and captures him flaunting his confidence.

“I’m gettin’ harder to beat, Hadouken/ They sendin’ shots but somehow I just juke it/ Hittin’ my death mode, f*** it, I’m B-I-G, you know I can’t forget, I adore it,” he raps on the track, released alongside a new visual.

Both the song and visual are available on streaming platforms.

