Big Sean's new album, 'Better Me Than You,' to drop in August

The person who leaked Big Sean's album was right about one thing: it's titled Better Me Than You. Taking to socials, Sean announced his forthcoming project Thursday with a trailer. It's set to arrive on Aug. 9.

"The pressure of life (being a new Dad, being an artist that's growing, being a human in development etc.) and embracing it all led me to a lot of clarity on what i needed to focus on to find a piece of happiness," Sean wrote in a post on social platform X. "The past few years making this album have been a journey to say the least, but l'm just glad we finally here."

He then dropped a preview of the record, releasing the album's new single, "Yes."

Big Sean's album announcement follows the recent leak of his album by an alleged Ye fan. Before sharing what some believed was an incomplete version of the record, the leaker wrote, "Since he wanna disrespect Ye so much, here's the album, f*** him and his whole team...Ye told me to leak it." The leaker claimed the album was called Feelings & Random Thots, with the alternate title being Better Me Than You.

In a recent Instagram Live, Sean shared whether he thinks Ye was behind it all.

"I know he ain't do that s***. I love Ye. Without him, there would be no me," he said, noting he contributed to Graduation, 808s & Heartbreak and MBDTF. He also praised his former label, GOOD Music. "To whoever did do that, just know it did f*** me up."

