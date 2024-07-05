Birdman teases Cash Money performance at 'Essence' Festival: "It's going to be a great night"

Birdman is celebrating 30 years of Cash Money Records Friday at the 2024 Essence Festival of Culture, and he's planning to bring out a few guests. Speaking to People, he says we should expect to see the stars most commonly associated with the label, as well as "a lot of people that started with me when we was young in the game."

Among those on his list are B.G., who recently finished serving time after pleading guilty to illegal gun possession. "We're all excited to have B.G. home after doing 13 years in the penitentiary," Birdman says. "It's his first time touching anybody's stage so that's exciting."

He also hopes Drake will make an appearance, adding, "We're definitely looking forward to that and hoping that do happen. It's a possibility. We made this a family thing, but Drake, we're close friends. He one of us."

On how it feels to celebrate 10 years in business, Birdman tells People, "You can't put a price on it. Surviving the test of time and going through all these different situations where people was counting you out, life's ups and downs ... we still was fortunate to be blessed to keep it pushin'."

Birdman's Essence Fest tease comes after he was honored with the YouTube Legends Award and a street in his hometown of New Orleans. Despite the acknowledgement, he says he has no plans of stopping anytime soon.

"I feel like once you start getting honored, you're finished with it and I'm not finished with it," Birdman says. "I'm far from finished."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.