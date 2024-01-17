February is Black History

Black History Month is an annual observance originating in the United States, where it is also known as African-American History Month. It has received official recognition from governments in the United States.

Symeria Hudson

99Jamz Celebrates Black History Month with the first black woman CEO of United Way Miami Symeria Hudson Former healthcare executive. Devoted to leading with compassion and innovation @HarvardHBS

Peter London Founded the Peter London Global Dance

South Florida dance pioneer Peter London Founded the Peter London Global Dance Company which recently celebrated 10 years as Miami’s leading multicultural contemporary dance company and is now the longest running Black owned dance company in South Fla. The PLDC gives Black and Brown youth from underserved communities the opportunity to learn, grow and become professionals in the Arts.

Carrie P. Meek Carrie P. Meek

First African-American lawmakers to represent Florida in the United States House of Representatives Carrie P. Meek, served on the influential Appropriations Committee during her decade-long career in the U.S. House.

Barrington Irving, an aerospace student at Broward College, in 2007 was the youngest person to pilot a plane around the world solo. He was also the first black person and first Jamaican to accomplish this feat. Floyd Johnson was the first black county administrator in Florida.

Jerry Rushin

Radio Pioneer Jerry Rushin - In 1980, “Super Jerry J” was appointed general manager of WEDR-99Jamz, becoming the first African American in South Florida to operate a radio station Jerry Rushin - “Super Jerry J” Former VP and General Manager of CMG Miami.

Rodney Jacobs is the Executive Director of the City of Miami Civilian Investigative Panel. which conducts investigations into police officers involved in misconduct. Mr. Jacobs is also an adjunct professor at FIU and Army Captain. Rodney received his law degree from the University of Dayton, and two master’s degrees one in Public Health and another in Public Administration from the University of Miami (FL), he received his bachelor’s degree from Hiram College.

Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, G. Eric Knowles has continued to separate the Chamber as a significant force in the business community and has advocated membership to exponential growth.

Congresswoman Frederica Wilson

Congresswoman Frederica Wilson proudly represents Florida’s 24th Congressional District. As a former educator, elementary school principal, community leader, school board member, state ...

Dr. Marvin Dunn

A former naval officer, Dr. Marvin Dunn is a Professor Emeritus, Department of Psychology at Florida International University, retiring as chairperson of the department in 2006. He has published numerous articles in leading newspapers on race and ethnic relations including the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, the Orlando Sentinel and the Miami Herald.

Ted Lucas MIAMI, FL - NOVEMBER 10: CEO and President of Slip-N-Slide Records Ted 'Touche' Lucas attends celebration as Dwyane Wade joined Hublot luxury Swiss watch brand to celebrate the opening of the new Bal Harbour Boutique and Wade's new King Power limited edition at Viceroy Hotel at Bal Harbour Shops on November 10, 2011 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Vallery Jean/FilmMagic) (Vallery Jean/FilmMagic)

Slip-N-Slide Records founder and CEO Ted Lucas has built a Miami music empire. Lucas founded TechNolij, a Florida-based non-profit organization that works to prepare and introduce women and minorities to workforce and entrepreneurial opportunities in emerging and advanced technologies.

Lanetta Bronté-Hall, MD, MPH, MSPH

Lanetta Bronté-Hall, MD, MPH, MSPH is responsible for strategic planning, scientific, and administrative oversight of the Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research (FSCDR). She is a leading national and international researcher and population health scientist in the field of sickle cell disease, rare blood disorders, community-based participatory research, and chronic disease management.

Trayvon Martin's parents are allegedly owed money from Weinstein Company, $150k NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 20: Trayvon Martin's Parents Tracy Martin and Sybrina Fulton of the film Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story pose for a portrait during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival at Spring Studio on April 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty Images) (Erik Tanner)

After the tragic loss of their son Trayvon Martin in 2012, Tracy Martin and Sybrina Fulton turned their pain into purpose by creating The Trayvon Martin Foundation which helps stop senseless gun violence and to encourage peaceful resolutions. Tracy created The Circle of Fathers which offers fathers and sons the opportunity to build the relationships between young men and fathers. Sybrina created The Circle of Mothers to bring together mothers who have lost children or family members to senseless gun violence.

Dr. Steve Gallon III is the Vice-Chair and elected District 1 School Board Member for the Miami-Dade County Schools in Miami-Dade County, Florida. Dr. Gallon is a lifelong educator who served as a teacher, assistant principal, elementary and high school principal, district administrator, and Superintendent of Schools.

Bishop Victor Curry

Bishop Victor Tyrone Curry is an exemplary pastor, preacher, author, teacher and social activist who epitomizes focused leadership. As a civic and community leader, Bishop Curry has held in the past a number of substantive leadership roles, which included a multi-term Presidency of the Miami-Dade branch of the NAACP, Chairman of Social Justice within the Florida General Baptist Convention, member of the National Board of Directors for National Action Network

Rep. Alcee L. Hastings, a charismatic civil rights lawyer who became Florida’s first Black federal judge the first African American from Florida since the post-Civil War era to be elected to the United States Congress. Representative Hastings was a member of the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe

M. Athalie Range

M. Athalie Range was a Bahamian American civil rights activist and politician who was the first African-American to serve on the Miami, Florida City Commission, and the first African-American since Reconstruction and the first woman to head a Florida state agency, the Department of Community Affairs. M. Athalie Range, also fight against decaying, segregated schools launched a historic political career that took her to City Hall, Tallahassee and Washington

Dr. Germaine Smith-Baugh

Dr. Germaine Smith-Baugh In 2006, she was appointed as the only woman to lead an Urban League affiliate in Florida and is credited with several achievements including the opening of a $9 million Community Empowerment Center located in the Historic Fort Lauderdale Sistrunk Community.

Thomas J. Reddick, Jr., was the first black attorney to open an office and practice law in Broward County, and was the first black circuit court judge in Florida.

T. Willard Fair.j

T. Willard Fair is President and Chief Executive Officer of the Urban League of Greater Miami, Inc. A powerful voice in the effort to improve his community, he has worked for the Urban League since September 1963.

Keynote Speaker and leading Les Brown

As one of the world’s most renowned motivational speakers, Les Brown is a dynamic personality and highly-sought-after resource in business and professional circles for Fortune 500 CEOs, small business owners, non-profit and community leaders from all sectors of society looking to expand opportunity. For three decades he has not only studied the science of achievement, he’s mastered it by interviewing hundreds of successful business leaders and collaborating with them in the boardroom translating theory into bottom-line results for his clients.

black history month

The precursor to Black History Month was created in 1926 in the United States, when historian Carter G. Woodson and the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History (ASNLH) announced the second week of February to be “Negro History Week”.

This week was chosen because it coincided with the birthday of Abraham Lincoln on February 12 and that of Frederick Douglass on February 14, both of which dates Black communities had celebrated together since the late 19th century

Black History Month was first proposed by Black educators and the Black United Students at Kent State University in February 1969. The first celebration of Black History Month took place at Kent State a year later, from January 2 to February 28, 1970.

Six years later, Black History Month was being celebrated all across the country in educational institutions, centers of Black culture and community centers, both great and small, when President Gerald Ford recognized Black History Month in 1976, during the celebration of the United States Bicentennial. He urged Americans to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history”

