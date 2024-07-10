Blxst reveals track list for debut album, featuring 2 Chainz, Ty Dolla $ign, Offset and more

There will be 20 Blxst songs to listen to when he releases his debut album, I'll Always Come Find You, on July 19. According to its newly unveiled track list, the album is divided into four acts and features the likes of 2 Chainz, Offset, Anderson .Paak, Ty Dolla $ign, hype man Fatman Scoop and more to bring the project to fruition.

2 Chainz appears on "Paper Route" while Offset contributes to the summer track "Risk Taker." Blxst and .Paak will "Dance with the Devil" for their collab, Ty Dolla $ign will guest on "I Need Your Love," and Fatman Scoop is featured on "Too Many Friday Nights." The full track list can be found on Blxst's Instagram via a joint post with Spotify.

“Understanding the position I play being from L.A., I feel like it’s my obligation to bridge that gap and show people from my city different tastes, cultures, music, food and fashion," Blxst says of the project. "It’s a big world and I’d be crazy to limit myself to just one thing.”

Ahead of its release, Blxst will be kicking off the first Red Bull on the Record on July 16 in New York. The one-night only event is an elevated listening experience that will see Blxst promote I'll Always Come Find You with live performances and visuals that brings fans into the album's world.

Spotify fans will have first dibs on the album pressed on 180 gram "Jade" colored vinyl, which will be packaged in a special foldout vinyl jacket. Only 500 units will be sold.

