BMI Awards 2023: Lil Wayne earns the Icon Award, Ice Spice takes home the Impact Award

Broadcast Music, Inc. hosted its 2023 R&B/Hip-Hop Awards in Miami on Wednesday night, recognizing some of the genre's top music artists.

Lil Wayne received the night's highest honor as he was presented with the BMI Icon Award for his decadeslong contributions to music. The special award was added to the 53 BMI trophies he already owns, including the four statues he's won for Songwriter of the Year.

Big Freedia and Bobby V paid tribute to the rapper with a one-of-a-kind performance of some of his top hits, and newcomer NLE Choppa performed his version of Wayne's classic "A Milli."

Wayne joins an elite list of past BMI Icon winners, including Janet Jackson, Busta Rhymes, Patti LaBelle, Snoop Dogg and James Brown.

Ice Spice also had her shining moment as she accepted the BMI Impact Award. She shared the honor with her longtime collaborator RiotUSA, who, along with Metro Boomin and a few others, earned his plaque for Top Producer of the Year.

Other notable wins include Tay Keith and Lil Yatchy, who were named Producer of the Year; Song of the Year went to Lizzo's "About Damn Time"; Songwriters of the Year went to Chris Brown, Doja Cat and Tems.

Highlights from BMI's R&B/Hip-Hop Awards can be found on YouTube.

