Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's Krayzie Bone gives health update

By Andrea Tuccillo

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony rapper Krayzie Bone is giving an update on his health following his unexpected hospitalization last week.

The 50-year-old posted an Instagram photo of himself sitting next to his hospital bed, writing, "Just fought for life Literally for 9 days straight. And I only won the battle this time because I know Jehovah God was with me every step of the way fighting for me."

He continued, "Never take life for granted enjoy it while have you have it! Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers trust me I needed every last one of them."

Krayzie, born Anthony Henderson, reportedly checked himself into the hospital after coughing up blood. Sources told AllHipHop that he underwent immediate surgery to stop the bleeding, which was caused by a leaking artery in one of his lungs.

