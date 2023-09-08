A Boogie Wit da Hoodie drops music video for "Her Birthday"

Atlantic Records / Highbridge The Label

By Jamia Pugh

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie returns with a music video for "Her Birthday."

The new song, produced by London on da Track, is one of three on the rapper's B4 BOA EP, released on Friday, September 8, the same day he dropped the accompanying music video.

Also on B4 BOA are songs "Booby Trap" and "Did Me Wrong."

The new project is described as a "preview" to A Boogie's "next big show" — an apparent reference to his forthcoming album Better Off Alone. 

It'll be a follow-up to his fourth studio album, Me vs. Myself, which features guest appearances from G. Herbo, Roddy RicchTory LanezKodak BlackLil DurkH.E.R. and more.

Check out the music video for "Her Birthday" on A Boogie's YouTube.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

