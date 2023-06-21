Boosie granted $500K bond following recent arrest

Boosie was granted bond following his recent arrest, ABC10 reports. During a hearing Tuesday, June 20, U.S. Magistrate Judge Allison Goddard ruled the rapper, born Torrence Hatch Jr., could be released on $500,000 bond.

Boosie had been taken into custody on newly filed charges last week moments after his gun charges from a previous case were dismissed. Investigators were waiting outside the courtroom to arrest the rapper, who'd initially been charged following a May 6 traffic stop in San Diego.

A federal prosecutor told Goddard Tuesday that a San Diego cop had spotted Boosie with a Glock pistol while watching the Instagram Live video of a “known gang member” in May and sent a helicopter to track the car Boosie was in, resulting in the traffic stop, during which two guns were found.

Boosie's attorney Meghan Blanco argued that it was "outrageous" for police to use their resources to follow her client, who had only been charged with a single count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and said he was "being targeted because he's a wealthy, successful Black man."

An assistant U.S. attorney claimed Boosie was a flight risk and sought immediate detainment, while Blanco argued that her client was compliant with state court conditions and did not present a danger to the community.

Following the judge's decision to grant Boosie bond, prosecutors sought to delay his release so they could appeal the decision. If released, the rapper must not travel outside the U.S. and will have to follow other conditions. He's expected to appear in court next week.

