BossMan Dlow reveals he's influenced by Wiz Khalifa, Rod Wave and Future

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

BossMan Dlow is a rookie in the rap game, having recently blown up following the successes of "Get in With Me," "Mr Pot Scraper" and "Finesse" featuring GloRilla. Speaking to XXL, he reveals his style is influenced by the likes of Wiz Khalifa, Rod Wave and Future.

When it comes to Future, BossMan talks of his longevity, noting, "Bruh been rapping since ‘Turn On The Lights.’ Still going. Still making hits. It’s 2024."

Rod, on the other hand, is a prime example of someone who went "from nothing to the biggest."

"Just being able to see a young Black dude make it from nothing," BossMan continued. "He like selling out dumb arenas right now... That’s just some amazing s***. You see him do it, make you want to do it, you feel me?”

BossMan was recently named as part of XXL's Freshmen Class of 2024, noting he was "excited" when he found out the news.

"This is a platform that maybe 100 percent of my fans ain’t or that are paying attention to," he says. "Maybe this would be another chance to show myself to other genres of fans. Just networking. That’s how it’s going to benefit your career...Certain s*** be happening to let you know, Yeah, OK. Yeah, you going up, you going crazy. [Being a Freshman] is one of those moments where you going crazy."

