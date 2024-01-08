Both 21 Savage and The Weeknd tease new projects

2024 may bring a new project from 21 Savage, but it's not the music or community service endeavors that his fans are used to. The rapper teased his forthcoming biopic, The American Dream, via a potential poster of the film, which sees him posing alongside Donald Glover and Caleb McLaughlin. Both actors are captured with 21's face tattoos, seemingly indicating their starring roles as the "Bank Account" emcee. No other details have been revealed.

Speaking of upcoming projects, The Weeknd may also have one in the works, particularly the third album of his After Hours/Dawn FM series. In a recent social media post, the cover art for After Hours and Dawn FM precede a photo of a question mark. The caption reads "3."

What follows from these teases remains to be seen.

