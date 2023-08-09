Boyz II Men to perform at Miami's club LIV on Labor Day weekend

Austin Hartgroves

By Jamia Pugh

Looking for Labor Day weekend plans? Boyz II Men is heading up Fontainebleau's famed LIV nightclub in Miami Beach on Friday, September 1.

The Grammy-winning group, responsible for top '90s songs "On Bended Knee" and "I'll Make Love to You," will make their third BleauLive appearance as they host an intimate night of their top R&B hits and recent tracks.

Multiple packages that include VIP tables, dinner, and room options are available to concertgoers who pick up tickets on the BleauLive official website.

In advance of the show, fans can pick up the group's latest Love You Forever digital collectibles, the "Keys to Love" collection. It includes music made specifically for the project and access to Boyz II Men VIP show opportunities and exclusive merch.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!