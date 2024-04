Boyz II Men is heading back to Sin City for a limited engagement.



The group will be playing four nights at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas this summer, with special guest Robin Thicke. The shows will take place August 23, 24, 30 and 31.



Tickets go on sale Saturday, April 20, at 10 a.m. PT at Ticketmaster.com, CosmopolitanLasVegas.com or by calling 800-745-3000. Various presales will run from April 17 to April 19.

