Brandy talks new holiday album: "I put my heart and soul into it"

"Have You Ever" felt you were on "Top of the World" after accomplishing something great? Brandy sure has.

The iconic R&B artist said so in a recent chat with ABC Audio, sharing that she's "so excited" and so in love with her new holiday album, Christmas with Brandy.

"I put my heart and soul into it and just, just poured it all into this music," Brandy said prior to the public announcement of the project's release date.

The holiday album is a first for the "Best Friend" singer, but it's a project she's particularly looking forward to delivering to fans, especially because she's a lover of all things holiday.

"My mom only cooks twice a year and that's Thanksgiving and Christmas," she said. "So I just love the holidays— being with my family and celebrating and opening up gifts and cooking and drinking ... it's all great."

As for what to expect on the album, Brandy will bring her beloved vocal abilities to holiday classics like "Someday at Christmas," "Jingle Bells" and "Deck the Halls." She'll also offer a few festive originals, like the love-filled "Christmas Party for Two" and the holiday breakup anthem "Feels Different."

If the mix of jingles isn't enough, there's also "Christmas Gift," Brandy's cheerful new track featuring her daughter, Sy'Rai.

With all there is to offer on the star's upcoming holiday collection, Brandy says she thinks "people are going to really love the project."

Christmas with Brandy is due out November 10.

