Brandy wants to do tour, residency with Monica: "I loved working with her"

Courtesy of Republic Records

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Brandy recently worked with Monica on the remix to Ariana Grande's "The Boy is Mine," named after their classic 1998 hit, and she's already looking forward to their collab.

Speaking to Extra, Brandy says the experience working together "was so magical."

"The energy between me and Monica was so beautiful I loved working with her this time," she said.

"It was so great for [Ariana] to call us up to be a part of it. She didn't have to do that ... even though her song is called ‘The Boy Is Mine,’ she didn't take anything from the original," Brandy continued, noting it "was just such a blessing" to be honored in that way.

She shared she "had a great time with Monica" and wants "to do more with her in the future.”

“I hit [Monica] up so much talking about all the things that we could do together — tour, residency, everything," Brandy said, before directing a message to Monica: “I really want that, Monica!”

