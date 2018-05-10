Now Playing
Posted: June 18, 2018

XXxTentacion Allegedly SHOT In Miami

Handout/Getty Images

According to TMZ, The 20-year-old rapper was shopping for motorcycles in Miami and as he was leaving the motorcycle dealer, a gunman ran up to his vehicle and shot him reportedly leaving XXxTentacion with “No Pulse”

XXxTentacion was in his share of feuds ... but, as far as we know, there were no threatening fights between him and anyone else.

He's had serious legal trouble ... he's awaiting trial for domestic violence against his pregnant girlfriend. He's facing more than a dozen felony charges. Prosecutors accused him of witness tampering. 

