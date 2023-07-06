Brent Faiyaz and Kehlani headline Sol Blume Fest with Teyana Taylor, Ella Mai, Jacquees & more

Sol Blume revealed the lineup for its 2023 festival with Brent Faiyaz and Kehlani as headliners.

Kicking off Saturday, August 19, through Sunday, August 20, the two-day concert series returns to Sacramento for the fourth year to celebrate some of today's hottest R&B, soul and hip-hop artists.

Ella Mai, Isaiah Rashad, Joey Bada$$ and Mariah the Scientist are among the list of acts joining Faiyaz on Saturday, while Muni Long, Coco Jones, Jacquees, Durand Bernarr and more close out the fest alongside Kehlani on Sunday.

Teyana Taylor is set to make a guest appearance Sunday for a special performance of her set from The Last Rose Petal 2 tour.

Originally slated for April this year, Sol Blume was forced to reschedule due to weather storms and severe flooding at the festivals home of Discovery Park.

Any festival tickets purchased earlier this year are still valid, according to the official site.

For the full lineup and to purchase remaining general admission or VIP Weekend tickets, visit Solblume.com.

