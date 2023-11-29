Brent Faiyaz London concert to stream live Wednesday

Johnny Louis/Getty Images

By Jamia Pugh

Apple Music will host a livestream of the Brent Faiyaz London concert Wednesday night.

The performance begins at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET and will become available to stream on Apple Music beginning an hour later, at 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET.

The show is part of the European leg of Brent's F*ck The World, it’s a Wasteland Tour, which kicked off earlier this summer and saw its last performances in London.

"We had a time on the road," Brent said of the concert series. "Thank you Apple Music for allowing me to bring the 'F*ck The World, it’s a Wasteland Tour' experience to millions. Hope you enjoy the show."

Fans can watch the show Wednesday night on the designated Apple Music webpage.

