Bryson Tiller unveils track list for upcoming self-titled album

With a week left until the release of his self-titled debut album, Bryson Tiller has unveiled the track list. Shared to his Instagram Friday, the list boasts a total of 19 tracks, with features from Victoria Monét and Clara La San.

Monét appears on the song "Persuasion," while La San is featured on a song called "Random Access Memory [RAM]." Also on the list as a bonus track is his current single, "Whatever She Wants." All tracks were executive produced by Bryson and Charlie Heat.

Bryson's album arrives April 5. As he previously teased, it will show "people what I'm capable of as an artist." He told Complex he hopes it will be his last project in a while so he can focus his energy on his #1 passion, video games.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.