Burna Boy drops new album I Told Them... ﻿featuring RZA, 21 Savage, J. Cole and more

Burna Boy's back with new music, this time a full-length album with appearances from hip-hop heavy hitters RZA, 21 Savage, J. Cole, Wu-Tang Clan founding member GZA and more.

Also featured on I Told Them..., the 15-track collection out via Spaceship, Bad Habit and Atlantic Records, is the Byron Messia-collaborative bonus track, "Talibans II."

Burna's seventh studio project, I Told Them..., blends elements of '90's hip-hop with his signature Afrobeats sounds and storytelling abilities.

In a recent interview, the Nigerian singer explained that the album title is reflective of predictions he had in the past about how successful he'd be in the future.

"... It's like everyone that ever heard me speak in the past or when I'd first started ... I basically predicted everything that's happening now," he said. "It's fun to tell people something is true, and they doubt, and then they end up seeing it. There's no greater feeling."

Promo week for the album included a sneak peek of the track with J. Cole called "Thanks."

Burna referred to Cole as a "legend" when speaking about the rapper's influence on music.

The release of I Told Them... comes with a special edition magazine meant to serve as a collector's item for fans. Copies of the magazine can be picked up during a limited time, exclusively at select pop-up events and on Burna's official website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.