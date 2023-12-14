Burna Boy is Apple Music's most-streamed African artist

Burna Boy has been named Apple Music's most-streamed African artist in 2023.

The Nigerian superstar has also earned the title as most-streamed artist in Sub-Saharan Africa on YouTube, according to a press release.

The recent accolades add to Burna's list of history-making accomplishments this year, including his sold-out show at New York's Citi Field stadium, which made him the first-ever African artist to fill every seat in a U.S. stadium.

Burna could possibly add four Grammy awards to the one trophy he earned in 2021, as he's nominated for his latest album, I Told Them..., at the upcoming 2024 ceremony.

In honor of his new musical achievements, Burna dropped off the official music video for "Giza" featuring Seyi Vibez. The song is one of the many tracks he's currently performing on stages across the globe with the I Told Them ... Tour.

