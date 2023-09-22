Burna Boy lives his best city boy life in new music video

Burna Boy is letting it be known that he's living his best life with the new music video for "City Boys."

Nearly a month after releasing the viral track, Burna unveiled an accompanying visual that sees him enjoying a fast-paced lifestyle of luxury cars, weed, near-naked women and iced-out jewelry.

"Ayo, I'm not even gonna lie, I used to call myself a ugly yute/but I'm not even a ugly yute, I'm a sexy yute, you understand?/Gyal all over the globe wanna 'uck me, you understand?" Burna says in the intro of the song.

The hit track gained more popularity once video circulated of comedian Dave Chappelle dancing to it and mimicking the same foot move Burna was seen hitting in a TikTok teaser of the official video.

"City Boys" lands at number 10 of 15 songs on I Told Them..., Burna Boy's seventh studio album. The project earned him the title of first Afrobeats star to land at number one on the U.K.'s Official Albums Chart.

