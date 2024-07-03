Busta Rhymes says getting Walk of Fame news was "one of the most dream come true moments"

Busta Rhymes was recently named one of the recipients of the 2025 Hollywood Walk of Fame honor, and he says it's a "dream come true."

"I'm not gonna lie, it was probably one of the most prestigious moments, one of the most emotional moments, one of the most dream come true moments," he tells Variety. "It's really one of the things you never think you'll ever get."

"Some artists have never gotten the opportunity to have experienced seeing themselves receiving these accolades," he continues. "It’s just such a profound moment for me, when I still am at a stage in my life where I am on an upswing of business, upswing of creativity, an upswing of happiness and upswing of joy. I’m probably in the best place in my life."

Busta's solo career spans nearly three decades and includes "Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See," which the likes of Coi Leray, Offset and Little Simz have since sampled.

He says "there's no words" to describe how that feels "because you don’t make the songs at the time knowing or even thinking that they’re going to do anything outside of the timeframe that you made them."

So far, Busta adds, he's cleared the song for about 14 artists, making this song "one of my most passive incomes." A few other requests were denied, he continues, because they "didn't do the classic justice."

