Busta Rhymes' Blockbusta Tour 2024 mysteriously canceled

Busta Rhymes' Blockbusta Tour 2024 was set to kick off March 13 in San Francisco, but it now looks like the whole trek is literally a bust.

As Billboard notes, all 22 dates on Busta's Ticketmaster page are now listed as "canceled." The tour promoter, Live Nation, has a message on its website attached to each date that reads, "Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event."

The message goes on to say, "No action is required to obtain a refund. It will be processed to the

original method of payment used at time of purchase, once funds are received from the Event Organizer, which is usually completed within 30 days."

So far, Busta hasn't commented on the cancellation on social media, but fans have jumped into the comments section of his most recent post to ask for an explanation. ABC Audio has reached out to Live Nation for comment.

The tour comes in support of Busta's latest album, BLOCKBUSTA, which came out in November 2023 and features guest appearances by Chris Brown, Coi Leray, Young Thug, Da Baby, Burna Boy and other stars.

