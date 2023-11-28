Busta Rhymes announces Blockbusta tour

Live Nation

By Jamia Pugh

Busta Rhymes is headed on tour.

In support of his new album, Blockbusta, the rapper announced his North American multicity road show.

After kicking off in San Francisco on March 13, Busta will travel to Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston, Toronto, Nashville and more, before ending with a homecoming concert in Brooklyn on April 21.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale on November 28. General sale tickets are up for grabs beginning December 1. Special meet and greet VIP packages will also be available for purchase.

Special guests are expected to join the rapper in select cities; more information is forthcoming.

The tour announcement follows the release of Blockbusta, Busta's 11th studio LP, executive produced by him, Pharrell WilliamsSwizz Beatz and Timbaland.

The 19-track album includes features from QuavoCoi LerayChris Brown and DaBaby.

Here's the full Blockbusta tour itinerary:

3/13 -- San Francisco, CA, The Masonic
3/15 -- Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Palladium
3/16 -- Anaheim, CA, House of Blues
3/17 -- San Diego, CA, SOMA
3/19 -- Las Vegas, NV, House of Blues
3/20 -- Phoenix, AZ, The Van Buren
3/22 -- Denver, CO, Fillmore Auditorium
3/24 -- Dallas, TX, South Side Ballroom
3/26 -- Austin, TX, Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
3/28 -- Houston, TX, 713 Music Hall
3/30 -- Atlanta, GA, Coca-Cola Roxy
4/1 -- Orlando, FL, House of Blues
4/2 -- Miami Beach, FL, Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre
4/4 -- Raleigh, NC, The Ritz
4/5 -- Charlotte, NC, The Fillmore Charlotte
4/7 -- Philadelphia, PA, The Fillmore Philadelphia
4/8 -- Silver Spring, MD, The Fillmore Silver Spring
4/9 -- Boston, MA, House of Blues
4/11 -- Detroit, MI, The Fillmore Detroit
4/12 -- Toronto, ON, History
4/14 -- Chicago, IL, Radius Chicago
4/17 -- Nashville, TN, Marathon Music Works
4/18 -- Cincinnati, OH, Andrew Brady Music Center
4/21 -- Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Paramount

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!