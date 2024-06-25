Camp Flog Gnaw's 10th installment announced

Courtesy Camp Flog Gnaw/Goldenvoice

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Tyler, The Creator may have canceled some of his headlining sets, but his Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival will proceed as planned. The LA-based music festival, a collaboration with Goldenvoice, will make a return in November for its 10th installment.

It's slated to go down on Nov. 16 and Nov. 17 at Dodger Stadium, with advance passes becoming available to American Express card members on Thursday at 9 a.m. PT. The general sale begins Thursday at 12 p.m. PT. For access to general admission, VIP and Super VIP passes, register at campfloggnaw.com.

Additional ticket sales will be announced soon, as will the artists tapped for this year's lineup. Previous performers include SZA, Solange, Snoop Dogg, Ms. Lauryn Hill and A$AP Rocky.

The news of this year's Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival comes after Tyler announced he's no longer performing at the Lollapalooza and Outside Lands festivals. He's been replaced by Megan Thee Stallion and Sabrina Carpenter.

