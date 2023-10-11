Capella Grey returns with new song + video, "How I Am"

ALLEPAC THE FAMILY

By Jamia Pugh

Capella Grey, the mastermind behind 2021's "Gyalis," is back with a new song called "How I Am."

The Bronx rapper also released the official music video, helmed by Director Gambino, which sees him in a home kitchen surrounded by a group of friends who all party and enjoy a good time.

After gaining mainstream popularity two years ago, Capella followed up his smash hit with singles "Talk Nice," "Confujawn" and "You Know my Body" with fellow New York rapper DreamDoll.

He also appeared on Karlie Redd's dancehall-inspired track "Werk" alongside Spice as well as "Till the Wheels Fall Off" by Chris Brown featuring Lil Durk.

As for his next album, Capella has been gearing up for the release of his upcoming project Vibe Responsibly Vol. 1, expected out sometime this year via his Allepac label.

