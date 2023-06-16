Cardi B addresses fans' requests for her to "do big collabs"

Cardi B may have teamed with Megan Thee Stallion, DJ Khaled, Latto and a few other mainstream stars, but being a big-name artist isn't a requirement if you want to collab with the Bronx rapper.

While addressing fans' desire for her to "do big collabs," Cardi explained how she decides to jump on a song with an artist.

"I'm not gonna be collaborating because I feel like y'all constantly ask me to do big collabs. I'm not gonna be collabing with everybody that's big. I'm gonna be collabing with people that make my f****** ears jump and make me happy," she said during a recent Instagram Live.

The rapper noted fans are constantly requesting she feature on songs that are charting but said her decision to hop on a track is based on whether she's a fan of the record. “If I like it, I’m gonna get on it even if it doesn't make sense," Cardi told viewers, adding she's "at a comfortable space for her to do so."

Cardi went on to express that her “confidence is all the way up” and she doesn't care what others think when it comes to her decisions in music. "[People] start shaking when they hear I’m gonna drop something," the rapper said, noting that's regardless of whether the song is big or small.

Cardi B recently hopped on Latto's "Put It On Da Floor Again," which dropped earlier this month. The song has since debuted at #13 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.