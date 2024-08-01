Cardi B announces she's pregnant with third child, files for divorce from Offset

Cardi B has announced she's pregnant with her third child as she files for divorce from her husband, Offset.

"With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power," Cardi captioned an Instagram photo, in which she reveals her baby bump.

"Reminded me that I can have it all! You've reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!" she continued in the message to her unborn child. "I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It's so much easier taking life's twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it's worth it to push through!"

Cardi B has two children, daughter Kulture and son Wave, both of whom she shares with Offset.

She and Offset split back in December; her rep confirmed the news of her divorce filing.

