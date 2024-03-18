Cardi B breaks down familial connection to GloRilla

While some people use words like "brother," "aunt" and "cousin" to indicate a close relationship with a friend, such is not the case for Cardi B. The rapper's reference to GloRilla as her "cousin" is somewhat a fact. She broke down their familial connection during an interview with Big Boy, after he joked about her failing to tell him about a song she'd done with Shakira.

“Did you do [a song] with GloRilla because she’s a liar as well?” he asked of their "Tomorrow 2" collaboration, to which Cardi replied, “I didn’t lie! That’s my cousin!”

She then explained that her grandfather, who allegedly “used to push weight,” once lived in Glo's native Tennessee, where he had a child.

“He didn’t really told my grandma that he was dealing with somebody over there,” she said. “He had a kid out there, and that’s GloRilla’s dad. So that’s what make us related.”

Cardi said she and Glo learned about their connection after meeting and realizing their many similarities.

“I asked her, ‘You just feel like we’re too much alike? You get my jokes and everything,'” Cardi said." “She’s just like, ‘Yeah. There’s something funny. Something really weird.’ So we just [started asking around].”

In other Cardi news, the rapper appeared on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, where she credited Remy Ma for giving her words of wisdom and an opportunity to perform at Hot 97's Summer Jam in the early days of her career.

She also told Speedy Morman that she'd recorded a remix to Ice Spice's "Munch (Feelin' U)" that never came out because she wasn't happy with her verse.

