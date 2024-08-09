Cardi B details "freak accident" that nearly led to miscarriage

Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Cardi B is telling fans more about the "freak accident" that nearly resulted in a miscarriage.

“I was going down the stairs and I slipped a little," she said Thursday in a follow-up conversation on X Spaces. "I practically fell, but I was trying to prevent myself from falling, so I was holding myself on the railing. My foot still slipped and I kind of busted my ass.”

“I felt a weird jerk, like a pop, and I couldn’t get up really," she added.

She then screamed for her dad, who "tried helping me get up and move out the steps" but noticed she "couldn't really walk, like I was feeling pain ... in the lower of my stomach." Having previously experienced pain in this area, she took a nap — but then woke up in pain.

"I couldn't move my bottom at all. Like, just moving my feet was hurting the bottom of my stomach. I couldn't move. I felt like paralyzed," Cardi said. She eventually called for an ambulance and went to the hospital, where she learned she "tore a ligament in my pelvis," which is "right where my baby’s head is at.”

"I dilated and I was having contractions for every two minutes for a whole 24 hours," she continued. "So they had to monitor me and I was in a lot of pain. I couldn't move for two days straight."

She was eventually sent home, but was put on bed rest.

"So stop playing with me. I'm not even a type of person to exaggerate anything," Cardi said to the detractors. "You don't even know what the f*** is going on or what I'm going through."

Cardi is currently pregnant with her third child.

