Cardi B gives fans a glimpse of her first driving lesson

Cardi B has a few cars, but she doesn't have the license to drive them. That's why she's taking driving lessons, one of which she let fans see on Instagram Live.

In the session, Cardi follows her instructor's directions as she drives through her neighborhood in a Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV.

"I'm not really trying to be boujee and everything," Cardi B says of the car she's driving. "But deada**, I only got the Bentley truck here and my Rolls-Royce truck. I cannot find the Bentley truck keys ever since I moved to my new house. So, we ain't got no choice."

After 31 years of living, Cardi reveals she's embarking on the driving lessons because her therapist advised her to try new things that will help her have more of a work-life balance.

"So, to be honest with you guys, my therapist said I gotta pick up a healthy habit because she said that I'm too involved with, like, work and work is taking over my life. She said for an hour a day, I gotta pick up a healthy habit," Cardi explained. "One of the healthy habits that I'm picking is driving. So, today is my first day."

Cardi will be a licensed driver before we know it.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.